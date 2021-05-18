Leading Off (5/18/21)

COVID Update. Dallas County reported 407 new cases and nine deaths yesterday (the numbers include Sunday data). The average number of new cases for the last two weeks is 179; for the previous two-week period, the average was 240. Y’all, we continue to make progress. Encourage your friends to get vaccinated.

Dallas Installing Speed Bumps to Curb Street Racing. Police Chief Eddie García said yesterday that speed bumps will deter racing and drifting at two intersections: Botham Jean Boulevard at Forest Avenue in South Dallas and Singleton Boulevard at Bernal Drive in West Dallas. I’ve crunched the numbers and can report here on FrontBurner that the number of intersections in Dallas far exceeds two.

Dallas Area Gets 1,100 Housing Vouchers. They are part of the federal pandemic relief package and will cover rent through the end of next year. Last week, Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance released its annual point-in-time report, which found that in February there were 4,105 people in Dallas who were experiencing homelessness.

4-Year-Old Killed, Left in Street. He was taken from his crib while he was sleeping in a house near Cedar Ridge Preserve. It appears that an 18-year-old with mental health issues is responsible. The details are horrific and probably best avoided.

Body Found in Pond at Dallas Athletic Club. The man’s identity has not been released. No golf jokes, please.

Officials Prepare for Potential Flash Floods. Dallas and Tarrant counties are gearing up swift-water rescue teams and prepping pump stations. Turn around, don’t drown.