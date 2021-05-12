Leading Off (5/12/21)

National Weather Service Issues Trinity River Flood Warning. As heavy thunderstorms continue to move through the region, the Trinity River is expected to rise about 1.3 feet above flood stage before receding this evening. Avoid flooded roads and river banks. The weather is expected to clear up by Thursday and Friday.

Moratorium Did Not Halt Dallas Evictions. Despite the federal moratorium on evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, a University of Texas at Dallas study found that there were about half as many evictions filed with Dallas County in 2020 as there were in 2019. The study also found that some renters who should have been protected by the federal moratorium were evicted anyway. The steepest decline in evictions took place when courts were physically closed, either during the initial lockdown or during last February’s winter storm.

A Look Inside the FBI’s DFW Digital Evidence Lab. Here’s the bit that jumped out at me in this story about how the local FBI office tracts the digital fingerprints of a wide variety of crimes: thanks to their digital lab, the Dallas FBI office arrested more people connected to the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection than any other field office.

Dallas County Reports 8 COVID Deaths. Two of the victims were Dallas men in their 20s and 30s.