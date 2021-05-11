Leading Off (5/11/21)

COVID Update. Yesterday Dallas County reported 188 new cases and six deaths. Remember, the county doesn’t report on Sundays, so those numbers are two-day totals. The average number of new daily cases in the county for the last two weeks is 214; for the previous two-week period, the average was 235. Please get vaccinated.

Royal Blue Changes Its Name. It will now be called Berkley’s Market, as the local owners part ways with the Austin-based grocer, and the location in Highland Park Village will close on June 27. Berkley is the name of two of the owners’ first dog, a rescued Schnauzer mix. Now you know.

Texas AG Complains of ‘Lawlessness’ in Plano. Ken Paxton also suggested that Plano is turning into San Francisco because of the “unchecked left.” He tweeted the remarks after Plano police said a man will face assault charges confronting a group of people who were protesting over the death of Marvin Scott III, a Black man who died while in custody at the Collin County jail. Paxton is awaiting trial on securities fraud charges.

Stars Wrap up Their Season. The 5-4 overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks will bring only cold comfort, as the team that last season made it to the Finals failed this year to make the playoffs.