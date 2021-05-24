Leading Off (05/24/2021)

Mavs Steal Homecourt Advantage Against Clippers. Luka Doncic and the Mavs kicked off their first-round series against Clippers in Los Angeles Saturday afternoon and they looked strong throughout, pulling away at the end for a 113-103 victory. Here’s a breakdown. They probably won’t remain quite so hot from behind the arc, but I would also imagine that Kristaps Porzingis will play better than he did on Saturday. He’ll need to step up, because Clippers coach Ty Lue says Kawhi Leonard will spend more time on Luka in Game 2. I don’t think even Kawhi can stop Luka; I just think he will need a bit more help from running mate. Anyway, I like our chances going forward.

Pro-Palestinian March in Downtown. Around 1,500 people showed up to call for a free Palestine in downtown Dallas yesterday.

Dallas Homeless Community Considers Life After Camps Are Illegal. I’d like to see the Lege try to tackle some of the root causes of the camps rather than just declare them illegal, but I’d like to see the Lege do a lot of things that it doesn’t do. Like something more than “modest progress” toward a reliable grid. And any progress toward criminal justice reform.

Early Voting for Runoffs Starts Today. I know some of you like to vote on the actual election date (June 5, in this case). For everyone else, let’s get going.