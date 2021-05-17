Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Local News

Leading Off (05/17/2021)

Let's go.

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner May 17, 2021 6:13 am

Home Loses Roof After Being Rebuilt Following 2019 Tornado. “I thank God we’re safe again,” Cherie Hart said. “But y’all, this is trying on your soul.” They’d had to gut the house after the 2019 storm and just moved back in in the fall.

Mavs Lose and Blazers Win But Lakers Also Win So Mavs Get Fifth Seed. The Nuggets lost but so did the Clippers, so it’s going to be a Mavs-Clippers rematch. Luka Doncic, for one, is ready.

It’s Going to Rain All Week. It would be nice if it let up on Friday, at least. Why? No reason. Anyway, we have a flash flood watch through Wednesday.

Texas Reports Zero COVID Fatalities. That goes along with 388 new cases statewide, the lowest number in 13 months.

Related Content

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Comments