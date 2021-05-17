Leading Off (05/17/2021)

Home Loses Roof After Being Rebuilt Following 2019 Tornado. “I thank God we’re safe again,” Cherie Hart said. “But y’all, this is trying on your soul.” They’d had to gut the house after the 2019 storm and just moved back in in the fall.

Mavs Lose and Blazers Win But Lakers Also Win So Mavs Get Fifth Seed. The Nuggets lost but so did the Clippers, so it’s going to be a Mavs-Clippers rematch. Luka Doncic, for one, is ready.

It’s Going to Rain All Week. It would be nice if it let up on Friday, at least. Why? No reason. Anyway, we have a flash flood watch through Wednesday.

Texas Reports Zero COVID Fatalities. That goes along with 388 new cases statewide, the lowest number in 13 months.