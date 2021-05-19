How Dallas Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out!

The cover story of the May issue of D Magazine is “The Biggest, Baddest, Most Dallas Quiz Ever!” It’s 101 questions about North Texas, starting with: who was the first Dallas Cowboy? At the conclusion of the quiz, our trademarked SkoreSystem will determine whether you are John Neely Bryan (90-101 correct answers), Santiago Calatrava (0-9 correct), or one of several personalities in between. If you want to really test your mettle, you’ll have to buy a copy of the magazine here or on newsstand, because we aren’t putting the entire quiz online. There’s a good chance you’re reading this on your phone; no one wants to slog through a 101-question quiz on her phone.

But because we love you, we have created a junior version of the quiz, just 25 questions. Think of it as the TikTok version of the full song. Ready to dance? Let’s do it!