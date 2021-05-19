Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
David Byrne goes to NorthPark, 1986. STILL, 'True Stories'

How Dallas Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out!

Are you 214 or, sadly, just 469?

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner May 19, 2021 4:04 pm

The cover story of the May issue of D Magazine is “The Biggest, Baddest, Most Dallas Quiz Ever!” It’s 101 questions about North Texas, starting with: who was the first Dallas Cowboy? At the conclusion of the quiz, our trademarked SkoreSystem will determine whether you are John Neely Bryan (90-101 correct answers), Santiago Calatrava (0-9 correct), or one of several personalities in between. If you want to really test your mettle, you’ll have to buy a copy of the magazine here or on newsstand, because we aren’t putting the entire quiz online. There’s a good chance you’re reading this on your phone; no one wants to slog through a 101-question quiz on her phone.

But because we love you, we have created a junior version of the quiz, just 25 questions. Think of it as the TikTok version of the full song. Ready to dance? Let’s do it!

