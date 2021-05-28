Here Is What the AAC Should Sound Like Tonight

I don’t know why Americans haven’t figured out how to sing at sporting contests. Not only is it fun, but it creates a more intimidating environment for the visiting team. Let Luka explain (oh, and wear earbuds if you are at work):

Luka want the AAC to be LOUD like the games overseas 🗣🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/bLWGQTO5Iq — MFFL (2-0) (@Mavs_FFL) May 28, 2021