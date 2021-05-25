Dallas Animal Services Has ‘Urgent’ Need for Adoptions as Shelter Fills Up

“The Dallas community is so proud of the lifesaving milestones DAS has achieved in the last year, and no one wants to move backwards,” said Webber. “Our team has not had to make the difficult decision to euthanize an adoptable pet due to a lack of kennel space in nearly 18-months, and we hope that the community will respond to this cry for help and ensure we can continue to save the lives of all placeable Dallas pets,” said Webber. “If you are able to help in any capacity, now is the time.”

DAS is also in need of foster families to provide temporary care for medium and large dogs as well as orphaned kittens, with most foster cases lasting a few days to a few weeks. The DAS foster team will work with volunteers to select a pet that fits within their specific lifestyle, needs, and timeframe as well as provide necessary training and supplies. The foster application is available online at BeDallas90.org and DAS can fast track the onboarding and orientation process in order to get both dogs and kittens out of the shelter and into foster homes as quickly as possible.

“This rise in animal intake is not from an increase of COVID-19 pet returns as the world reopens; our adoption return rate has actually decreased,” said Webber. “An increase in animal intake is normal for spring and summer months. And while we have seen an increase in adoptions over the last two months, we are still lagging behind our adoption rate for 2020. If you’ve been on the fence about saving a life, now is the time to act.”

Potential adopters and fosters can visit BeDallas90.org to see available pets, adopt or apply to become a foster online, or find out more about in person adoption opportunities.