Come to Wild Detectives Tomorrow Night to Hear Me, Zac Crain, Talk About Me

Tomorrow night, at The Wild Detectives in Oak Cliff, I will at long last get a chance to publicly celebrate A Pedestrian’s Recent History of Dallas, the book of my photos that Deep Vellum published late last year. It’ll be in the backyard unless it rains. I’ll be talking with Morning News architecture critic Mark Lamster and signing books and probably talking awkwardly but enthusiastically with anyone who comes up to me.

I didn’t think I would get a chance to do something like this a year ago. The book, like just about everything, was delayed by the pandemic, and when it came out in December, the idea that I could gather with people in public and not be terrified was a long way off. But now, here we are, and I’m extremely excited, not just that I get a chance to talk about this book but that the chance even exists. I’ve been practicing socializing with people over the past few weeks, so hopefully I’ll have it together by tomorrow night. Hope to see you there. Even if we are sworn enemies. Life is too short.