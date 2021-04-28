You Should Play Trivia With Me Tonight

We’re going to try something here. You might want to get in on it. Tonight I will co-host trivia night at Steam Theory Brewing Company, on Singleton Boulevard. Tonight. Charlie Vann is their trivia master, so I’ll be serving as Robin to his Batman. Added to Vann’s normal Sporcle operation will be some questions from the May cover story in D Magazine: “The Biggest, Baddest, Most Dallas Quiz Ever!” (It ain’t online yet, so don’t bother trying to cheat that way.) There will be two games, one at 7 and one 8. At stake are some gift cards to Steam Theory — and, of course, bragging rights.

See you there?