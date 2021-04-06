No Appointment Needed to Get COVID-19 Vaccine at Parkland Site in Southern Dallas

Starting Wednesday, no appointments will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Parkland-operated drive-through vaccination center at the Ellis Davis Field House in southern Dallas.

If you haven’t yet gotten the jab and are 16 years of age or older, you can show up between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. without an appointment to receive the vaccine, says April Foran, the hospital’s director of corporate communications. Minors (in this case, 16- and 17-year-olds) must be accompanied by an adult to be vaccinated. The site is open Monday through Saturday, and closed Sundays.

Parkland is still giving COVID-19 vaccines to people with appointments from 7:30 to 11 a.m. “We just wanted to make it more convenient for people who didn’t register,” Foran said.

The Ellis Davis Field House is at 9191 S Polk St. Go get yourself a shot.