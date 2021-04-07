Leading Off (4/7/21)

Cop Accused of Murder Also Lied to Homicide Detectives. Bryan Riser’s story keeps getting nastier. New documents show that the Dallas police officer, who was arrested and charged last month for capital murder, lied to homicide detectives who were investigating another murder case to protect the men he hired to kill his own victims. This all happened in 2017, and Riser remained on duty for more than two years afterwards. Naturally, Riser’s lawyer says the former cop is being mischaracterized.

Vaccines Prove Easier to Distribute than COVID Rent Relief. Distribution of Federal rent relief that was part of the latest stimulus package is being managed by state governments, and Texas is bungling it. Some people facing eviction may not get the help in time. Five bars that have been closed for upwards of 379 days during the pandemic have reopened. Parkland will expand its vaccination efforts and will even deliver some vaccines directly to seniors at their homes. Dallas County reported 20 new deaths, including three individuals in their 30s. This thing is still killing people. Mask up and get stuck.

SWAT Officers Use Explosives to Free Hostage. A dramatic hostage situation took place last night at a gas station on Westmoreland Rd. in Oak Cliff. Sometime after midnight, a man with a knife jumped over the counter and attacked the station’s clerk, dragging him into the office, where he barricaded himself inside. A manager who fled the scene helped police officers responding to the incident tap into the surveillance cameras inside the office. After a tense standoff that lasted until nearly 2 a.m., SWAT officers detonated charges to break into the office, and they were able to free the hostage and arrest the man, who is being treated for mental health issues.