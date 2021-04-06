Leading Off (4/6/21)

COVID Update. Dallas County reported 211 additional cases yesterday and 14 deaths. Collin County added just 49 new cases and no deaths. If you haven’t already, get the jab.

38,238 People Make Questionable Decision. Yesterday’s Rangers home opener is being called the largest publicly documented gathering of people since the pandemic started. Here’s hoping the game doesn’t turn out to be a spreader event. (Gov. Greg Abbott declined the team’s invite to throw out the first pitch. He wants people to boycott baseball because MLB moved its All-Star Game out of Georgia in protest over that state’s new election law.)

Murder-Suicide Leaves Allen Family Dead. Two 19-year-old brothers shot four family members, then themselves. Simply hard to fathom.

Southwest Pilot Charged With Indecent Exposure During Flight. There aren’t many details but it sounds like Michael Haak was doing something he shouldn’t have been doing on a flight from Philadelphia to Orlando.

Lots of People Are Moving to North Texas. A new CBRE study shows that a whole bunch of Californians have moved here in the past year, which makes us look like geniuses for last month publishing a story titled “All the Rich Californians Are Coming to Dallas.”