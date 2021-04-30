Leading Off (4/30/21)

Dallas Morning News Gets the Names of the Collin County Jailers. Yesterday, Alex told you the Collin County medical examiner had ruled Marvin Scott III’s death at the Collin County Jail a homicide. The county refused to release the names of the eight jailers who were fired after Scott was killed, saying it would interfere with the Texas Rangers investigation. So the News filed an open records request with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, which gave the paper the names. The News presented this to the sheriff’s office and its lawyer, but they went silent. The attorney who represents six of the eight declined to comment. So the paper named them. It’s not clear who was reinstated. Great get. Scott was arrested after police saw him sitting next to a joint at the Allen outlet mall. His death, the medical examiner ruled, was “fatal acute stress response in an individual with previously diagnosed schizophrenia during restraint struggle with law enforcement.”

With the 12th Pick in the Draft, the Cowboys Select … a Linebacker. Penn State’s Micah Parsons is now a Dallas Cowboy. The Joneses preferred choices—cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II—went eighth and ninth, so the Cowboys traded down to 12th and picked who they believed to be the best defender left: Parsons. He’ll join Leighton Vander Esch, Jaylon Smith, and Keanu Neal in a busy linebacker core. Cowlishaw says the Cowboys “failed to read the room” that Carolina and Denver would scoop those cornerbacks, and trading two picks down to the Eagles meant that Philly could pick up a pretty solid wide receiver in DeVonta Smith. The Cowboys, meanwhile, got a mid-third round pick for sliding down, which also seems pretty solid. But losing out on those cornerbacks has to sting.

Rain is Possible All Weekend. As I type this, it’s a soggy morning. Expect a lot of this weather throughout the weekend, as spotty showers continue through at least Sunday morning. The system that’s keeping us waterlogged should begin to move out of the state Saturday evening. It has to be a huge bummer for the Tarrant and Collin county residents who are dealing with hail damage from the storm a few nights ago.

Municipal Elections Are This Saturday. As Alex reported earlier this week, a little over 36,000 voters in Dallas voted early, which is way too low. Please make time in between the rain to get to your polling place on Saturday. They’re open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Here is where you can find your location. All 14 council seats are up for grabs, but the ballot isn’t as interesting as other Texas cities. The Texas Tribune, in its overview of all the municipal races across the state, gives Dallas a passing glance. Which probably makes sense. Austin is voting on a strong mayor system and a particularly bitter proposition that would ban camping in the city. Fort Worth is choosing a new mayor after longtime incumbent Betsy Price declined to pursue another term. San Antonio’s mayor is running to keep his seat. And in Dallas, we have a whole lot of scare tactics about a defund the police narrative that never happened.

Kevin Porter Jr., a 20 year old, Puts Up 50 Points and 11 A—Oh, sorry, sorry: Mavs win in Detroit. The Mavs sat Luka and the Detroit Pistons benched Jerami Grant, but Dallas eked it out on the strength of Tim Hardaway Jr.’s career high 42 points. He was invaluable down the stretch, leading the Mavs to a 14-3 run to ice the (very, very tight) game by 10. Meanwhile, down in Houston, Kevin Porter Jr. became just the fourth 20 year old in NBA history to put up 50 points. The Rockets topped the Bucks. You probably don’t care about that, but I very much do, especially after the year we’ve had. The Mavericks, meanwhile, are now a game behind the Lakers for fifth place and are gradually pulling away from having to join the play-in.