Leading Off (4/29/21)

More Rain After Overnight Storms. Northern Tarrant County saw tennis ball-sized hail. A flash flood watch is in place for some parts until 10 a.m. today as the rain keeps falling.

COVID-19. Dallas County reported 350 new cases and nine deaths Wednesday. More than 35% of county residents have now been immunized, but with vaccination rates slowing experts at the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation pushed back an estimate of when we ought to hit herd immunity. We’re now looking at late June or July.

Man’s Death at Collin County Jail Ruled a Homicide. The county’s medical examiner listed the cause of death for Marvin Scott III, the 26-year-old man who died in the jail’s custody last month, as “fatal acute stress response in an individual with previously diagnosed schizophrenia during restraint struggle with law enforcement.” Scott’s family says that arrests should be made. Seven jailers have been fired (although one was reinstated last week) and one resigned. The Texas Rangers are investigating.

Federal Funds Heading to Dallas Schools. The state announced plans to distribute more than $11.2 billion in federal money intended to help kids who may have fallen behind learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dallas ISD is expected to get at least $362 million in these initial grants.

With the 10th Pick in the NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys Select…A cornerback, probably. Maybe not. That’d be pretty sensible, pretty boring. Not very Cowboys-y. Jerry, if you’re reading this, go ahead and listen to that voice in your head. Trade up. Trade down. Take Kyle Pitts. Take a hockey player. Take nobody. Announce you’ve had it and you’re selling the team and going to live in a monastery, and Stephen and the other guys can take whoever they want, not like it’s a big deal to you anyway, more important things in life than football. You show them.