Leading Off (4/27/21)

COVID Update. Dallas County reported 322 new cases yesterday and nine deaths (remember that on Mondays, the county reports two-day totals because it doesn’t report on Sundays). The average number of new daily cases over the past two weeks is 235; for the previous two-week period, it was 267. If you haven’t already, get yourself vaccinated.

Justin Frazell Accused of Second Sex Crime. Frazell hosted a morning show on The Ranch (95.9) but was fired last month after being arrested on charges of assaulting a teenager at his house. Yesterday he was booked into the Denton County jail on a misdemeanor count of indecent assault. No other details were available when the DMN published the news last night.

Amber Guyger Asks Court to Overturn Murder Conviction. The former Dallas cop won’t be in the courtroom, but her lawyers today will ask an appellate court to throw out her murder conviction for killing Botham Jean. You can watch the proceedings at 1 o’clock on the court’s YouTube channel.

Jury Selection Resumes in Dallas County. For the first time since the pandemic started, we’re going to do jury trials. One thousand summonses were sent for yesterday’s action, and only 188 people showed up.

Sean Lee Hangs Up His Helmet. The Cowboys linebacker has called it quits after 11 seasons and too many injuries to count. (If you have a minute, read the lede of this Dave Moore story about Lee’s retirement, and explain the point of the scene with the red wine, because Moore never does.)

Jamie Benn Is Good at Hockey. Sorry, it’s not the playoffs yet, so I’m not really paying attention, but Benn won the game last night in overtime.