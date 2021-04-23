Leading Off (4/23/21)

It’s Eery Outside. We’re facing some severe storms later today. Early this afternoon, moisture from the Gulf will make severe weather a possibility from Austin to McAlester, Oklahoma. We’re looking at a 90 percent chance at 4 p.m., with the rain continuing through about 9 p.m. It will likely start as early as noon. Forecasts have backed off a bit from the risk of hail and tornadoes, but they could still be in the cards. It looks like the folks to our east will be more at risk. So, if you’re back in the office, bring an umbrella and be on the lookout in case you need to dip.

Fair Park Administers 400,000th COVID Vaccine. County Judge Clay Jenkins says the Fair Park site has “by far” provided more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines than any other in the state. The county reached that landmark Thursday afternoon. Meanwhile, yesterday brought eight more deaths from the coronavirus and 225 new cases. Most of the public vaccination sites are closing across North Texas as the severe weather moves in. So check in with your provider if you have an appointment—or just planned to go—today.

Texas House Came Close to Expanding Medicaid. But the budget amendment failed 80-68. Medicaid expansion was a key part of former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, but the state of Texas has refused to access billions in funding to expand healthcare to a population that makes too much to qualify for Medicaid but too little to get subsidies on the ACA marketplace. That includes about 1.4 million people. The House amendment would have ordered the state’s Health and Human Services Commission to develop a federal waiver to access that money and get that population insured, even if whatever it dreams up wasn’t exactly Medicaid expansion. But it died following a 20 minute debate. Thirty-eight other states have taken the feds up on their offer. Meanwhile, I have now been writing about this impasse for six years.

Dallas Is Now Tied With Portland for Sixth. Which, of course, means the Mavericks are one step closer to avoiding the play-in tournament. Last night, the Mavs squeaked by the Lebron-less Lakers, but lost Kristaps Porzingis to an ankle injury. It’s not clear how severe it is, but Rick Carlisle said KP was walking without a boot and seemed uncertain whether he would need an MRI. The Mavs play the Lakers again on Saturday night. (Keep pushing the Blazers further down, Mavs. The Rockets own their draft pick.)

Gold Cup Games Coming to DFW. The Cotton Bowl, Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, and Frisco’s Toyota Stadium will host games for the soccer tournament. It’s been 25 years since the Cotton Bowl hosted such a thing, a big win for operator Spectra. The schedule will be announced at a later date.