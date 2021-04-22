Leading Off
Leading Off (4/22/21)
Suspected dog thief sought in Pleasant Grove, and more.
COVID. Dallas County reported 279 new cases and eight deaths Wednesday. Vaccine supply is now outpacing demand, with many vaccination sites offering same-day appointments or taking whoever shows up.
Greenville ISD Teacher on Leave Over Photo. School officials are looking into what led a teacher to stage a photo that shows her placing her foot on a Black student’s neck. The student’s mother says it was meant to be a joke, although nobody’s found it to be very funny.
Journalist Jocelyn White Dies at 68. White, whose media career included stints as a weather reporter, arts critic, and television personality, will also be remembered for her charity and “gracious and down-to-earth” attitude.
Suspected Dog Thief Sought in Pleasant Grove. If you’ve seen a white shih tzu named Benny somewhere he doesn’t belong, call the police.
Mavericks Beat Pistons 127-117. Dallas won a game it should have, with Luka Doncic finishing just shy of a triple-double.
Comments