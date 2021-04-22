Leading Off (4/22/21)

COVID. Dallas County reported 279 new cases and eight deaths Wednesday. Vaccine supply is now outpacing demand, with many vaccination sites offering same-day appointments or taking whoever shows up.

Greenville ISD Teacher on Leave Over Photo. School officials are looking into what led a teacher to stage a photo that shows her placing her foot on a Black student’s neck. The student’s mother says it was meant to be a joke, although nobody’s found it to be very funny.

Journalist Jocelyn White Dies at 68. White, whose media career included stints as a weather reporter, arts critic, and television personality, will also be remembered for her charity and “gracious and down-to-earth” attitude.

Suspected Dog Thief Sought in Pleasant Grove. If you’ve seen a white shih tzu named Benny somewhere he doesn’t belong, call the police.

Mavericks Beat Pistons 127-117. Dallas won a game it should have, with Luka Doncic finishing just shy of a triple-double.