Leading Off (4/20/21)

COVID Update. Dallas County yesterday reported 502 new cases and 13 deaths (remember that Monday’s numbers include data from two days because the county doesn’t report on Sundays). Our previous daily average over the past two weeks is 263 new cases; the average for the previous two-week period was 262. Only 27.4 percent of the county’s population over the age of 16 has been vaccinated. If you can, join us by getting the jab.

Man Killed by Police on LBJ. Crazy scene yesterday during rush hour, as a foot chase on 635 led to police shooting and killing a man who had tried to carjack someone with a replica handgun. One wonders if Mayor Eric Johnson will try to use the incident for political gain as he did yesterday with this tweet about gun violence.

Mavericks Fire Executive. In July, Sports Illustrated published a story about an alleged sexual assault committed by Tony Ronzone, the team’s director of player personnel. The team defended him and called into question the magazine’s reporting. Now, after learning more information about the incident, the Mavs have fired Ronzone. Neither Mark Cuban nor Mavs CEO Cynt Marshall would comment for the DMN’s Brad Townsend.

TikTok Saves Dallas Sushi Restaurant. If you haven’t yet heard about how a kid’s viral TikTok video saved his grandfather’s longtime downtown restaurant, called Sushiya, then you should read this story. Some happy news to start your Tuesday.