Leading Off (4/2/21)

We’re running a little slow this Friday as the D Magazine digital world headquarters is shuttered for the holiday. Here’s what’s going on:

Seven Collin County Officers Fired Over Inmate Death. An investigation into the death of Marvin D. Scott III while in Collin County police custody has lead to the firing of seven officers, and an eighth officer has resigned. Scott was arrested last month for marijuana possession and taken to the county jail. Scott, who suffers from schizophrenia, was then strapped down, pepper sprayed, physically assaulted, and placed in a hood. After he was found unresponsive, he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Texas Rangers have initiated a criminal investigation.

Mixed COVID News. Bad news: Dallas County reported 23 new deaths and 327 new cases. Good news: hospitalizations continue to decline statewide. Bad news: A Grapevine-Colleyville ISD school board trustee made a stink about how he does not believe that masks work. Good news: The district will continue to require masks. Bad news: More than 1 million seniors are still not vaccinated. Good news: the economy is starting to rev back up again.

Cool and Pleasant Easter Weekend Ahead. It looks like temps in the upper-60s and low-70s through Sunday. Enjoy!