Leading Off (4/16/21)

A Cold Front Is Chasing This Rain. I’m leading with the weather like I’m Jesus Jiménez. Here’s what we have: expect widespread showers across Dallas through the morning. The rain will precede a cold front that will push the lows into the 40s. NBC 5’s forecast hesitates to suggest the likelihood of quarter-size hail, but gusty winds are certainly in the cards. The storms should stop this evening and the weekend will be dry. Saturday, you have some clouds with your sun. Sunday, it’ll be back up to 80 like none of this ever happened. The Coalition for a New Dallas is holding an online symposium today, exploring the tear-out of I-345 and establishing transportation priorities for the upcoming City Council races. The cool thing about that happening on a rainy day when you’re working inside your home? You can still stream it without getting your nice clothes wet.

Jaime Resendez Takes the Gloves Off. Speaking of municipal politics, Councilman Jaime Resendez, who represents southeast Dallas, did not care for Mayor Eric Johnson formally wading into his race. The mayor endorsed former Park Board member Yolanda Faye Williams over Resendez, even letting her put him on her fliers. Resendez was asked about all this by the Dallas Morning News. He provided this quote: “Eric Johnson is the most divisive and combative political figure in city politics in a generation,” Resendez said. “I believe his ineffective leadership and inability to garner support for his nonexistent agenda during a tenure marked by dysfunction has led to this latest lapse in judgement.”

House Republicans Vote to Loosen Gun Law. This one would allow you to carry a handgun without a license, which the bill’s Republican sponsor, Tyler’s Matt Schaefer, says is needed because it … costs people money to get said license. The vote was along party lines, outside of Rep. Morgan Meyer, the Republican from Dallas who voted against it, and Rep. Angie Chen-Button, a Republican from Richardson who was present but didn’t vote. Seven Democrats also voted for the bill. The bill allows open or concealed carry of a handgun without a license, just like long guns. It now heads to the Senate.

One In Five Texans Is Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19. An average of more than 280,000 doses were given last week as the state reached 21.1 percent immunity against the virus. Dallas County, meanwhile, recorded 202 new cases and 21 deaths yesterday.