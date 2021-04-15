Leading Off (4/15/21)

Dallas Has Plenty of COVID Vaccines. Dallas County reported 20 deaths and 285 cases on Wednesday. The good news is that there’s plenty of COVID-19 vaccine to go around, and the county’s now offering same- or next-day vaccination appointments at Fair Park. If you’re 55 or older, you don’t even need the appointment. With the distribution of Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine suspended, homebound Dallas residents enrolled in Meals on Wheels can start getting Moderna doses delivered next week.

David Dewhurst Out of Jail. The former lieutenant governor, arrested late Tuesday night at a hotel near Love Field and charged with domestic violence, was released on a $1,000 bond Wednesday. A police affidavit says Dewhurst pushed a woman to the ground and held her head down near the outdoor entryway of the hotel.

Mean Green Pitcher Talks About Striking Out 21 Batters. University of North Texas senior Hope Trautwein pitched the perfect softball game Sunday when UNT beat Arkansas Pine Bluff 3-0. She says she’s glad her no-hitter is bringing attention to the sport. Making history will do that. CAW!

Mavs Beat Grizzlies 114-113. I am finding it hard to write about the last few seconds of the game without swearing or typing in all caps or collapsing into laughter, so let’s just watch “that shot” on repeat. Wild, absolutely fantastic stuff.