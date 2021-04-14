Leading Off (4/14/21)

COVID-19 Protocols Helped to Prevent Flu Deaths. Thanks to all of the measures we have been taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Dallas County only logged 2 reported cases of the flu and zero flu-caused deaths this season. The county reported an additional 21 COVID-19 deaths yesterday, as well as 262 new cases. So if you were still wondering if COVID-19 was like the flu. . . . Also, let’s add this hopeful stat to the daily roundup: 12,000 people were vaccinated at Fair Park yesterday, the county’s busiest vaccination day yet. The county will also halt use of the Johnson & Johnson jab amidst blood clotting concerns.

ERCOT Wants Texans to Conserve Power. Guess what? Texas’ electricity market is still broken. It’s not even summer, and ERCOT is warning about limited supplies and urging consumers to reduce usage. But don’t worry. The weather is nice, and if the state loses power again people won’t freeze to death this time. Also, the governor has finally picked someone (another energy industry vet, of course) to lead the Public Utilities Commission’s efforts to reform the state’s electricity market.

Former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst Booked on Domestic Violence Charge. Police received a call Tuesday afternoon reporting that a woman had been assaulted at a location on West Mockingbird Lane near Love Field. Dewhurst was arrested and is being held at Dallas County jail. It’s not the first time Dewhurst has been ensnared in domestic trouble. Last May, a girlfriend was accused of kicking and biting the man who lost his senate bid to Ted Cruz, leaving Dewhurst with two broken ribs.