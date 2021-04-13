Leading Off (4/13/21)

COVID Update. Dallas County yesterday reported 416 new cases and nine deaths. (As always, bear in mind that Monday’s numbers are a two-day total, because the county doesn’t report numbers on Sunday.) Twenty-five percent of the state’s population 16 and older is now fully vaccinated. Get yours, if you haven’t already. County Judge Clay Jenkins says there is no longer a wait; you just need to get registered and get jabbed.

DISD Students Still Not Going to Class. Yesterday was the first day of the district’s final nine-week grading period for the year, and it asked all of its 8,800 seniors to go to school in person. Only 43 percent did. As you might imagine, a bunch of kids are not on pace to graduate on time.

Lakewood Elementary Teacher Arrested for Child Porn. Kevin Rayo, 25, a first-grade teacher, was booked into jail yesterday on one count of possession of child pornography. Those were the only details the DMN had as of last night.

Residential Builders Are Busy in North Texas. In the first three months of this year, new home starts rose 40 percent, with 15,063 single-family homes under construction. And that’s with a shortage of building materials and the freeze in February. Good job, builders.

Tinder Scores With New Marketing Officer. George Felix used to work for Yum Brands, where he jazzed up Plano-based Pizza Hut and KFC. Now he’s the chief marketing officer for Tinder, which is owned by Dallas-based Match Group, and whose new slogan will be “Nobody out-pizzas the Tinder.”