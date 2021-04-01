Leading Off (4/1/21)

COVID’s Still Here, But There Are Reasons for Optimism. Dallas County on Wednesday reported 18 deaths and 364 new cases. Here’s a better number for you: 250,000, which is how many COVID-19 vaccine doses have now been put into arms at Fair Park. This is the first week that all Texans over the age of 16 are eligible for “the jab,” as I’ve seen the BBC sort of amusingly refer to it, and the state’s launched an online vaccine scheduler for your convenience.

Baseball Is Back and Globe Life Field Is Open for Business. The Texas Rangers play the first game of what’s expected to be a thoroughly underwhelming season this afternoon in Kansas City. The home opener is Monday at Globe Life Field, set to be in action at 100 percent of its capacity. Rangers Executive Vice President of Business Operations Rob Matwick loves it: “To have the roof open, sun shining, and what we expect to be a full house, it’s really exciting.” U.S. President Joe Biden is less enthusiastic, saying in an interview with ESPN that filling the stadium on Opening Day is “not responsible.”

Teachers On Leave Over ‘Derogatory and Hurtful’ Language on Test. Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD is investigating how a question using degrading stereotypes of Asian people wound up on a secondary social studies test given to sixth graders. Three teachers are on leave.

American Airlines Paying Back Pandemic Loans. Bookings are up and investors are feeling positive, with the Fort Worth-based airline starting to pay back some of the debt it took out during the pandemic.

It’s April Fool’s Day. I wouldn’t even dream of trying something today after the year we’ve all been having, but be on the lookout.