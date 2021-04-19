Leading Off (04/19/2021)

Mavs Are in a Rough Stretch. Friday night, the team let a pretty desultory Knicks game get away from them in the fourth quarter. Last night, they weren’t really in it until the fourth, but a furious comeback led by Luka Doncic fell short. (Partly this happened because he picked up another technical foul.) This is coming after a week where their only win was thanks to Luka Magic at the end of the Grizzlies game. Don’t love it.

No Appointment Necessary For Vaccine Monday At Fair Park. All eligible adults are welcome to get a shot. I got both shots at Fair Park, and I encourage you to get yours today if you haven’t yet. I know some people struggled a little with side effects, but the most I had to deal with my Pfizers was a sore arm after the first.

White Rock Apartment Project to Go Before Planning Commission Thursday. The seven-story project would go across Garland/East Grand where The Lot and Local Traveler used to be. East Dallas residents, especially ones who live near the lake, are pretty chill about most things, so I’m sure it won’t be a big deal (eyes roll out of head).

FC Dallas Opens With Scoreless Draw. Six big saves from goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer gave FC Dallas a point, and it hasn’t lost a home opener since 2009. Let’s get it.