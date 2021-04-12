Leading Off (04/12/2021)

9-Year-Old Fatally Shoots 11-Year-Old in Parking Lot of a Walmart. Police say a 32-year-old woman left the boys in a parked car while she went inside the Walmart Neighborhood Market on South Buckner. The boys found a gun. It was almost 1 pm on a Sunday afternoon.

17-Year-Old Lancaster Wide Receiver Shot and Killed in Hotel Room in Stemmons Corridor. Tony Evans Jr. had just signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Wyoming. Another unidentified person was wounded in the shooting in a room at the Hawthorn Suites hotel, which happened around 1:30 am Sunday morning at “a gathering” on the second floor. No details have been released regarding motive or the identity of the shooter.

(As a way to transition from those heavy stories and give us a moment to reset, here is a sweet anecdote about the late rapper DMX visiting London. OK, let’s be good.)

Plano’s Will Zalatoris Finishes Second in Masters. It was his first appearance in the tournament. Here’s why you haven’t heard the last of him. Speaking of the Masters …

Jordan Spieth Back?? The 27-year-old Spieth finished tied for third at the Masters, following a win at the Valero Texas Open that ended a three-year winless streak. That’s a really small sample size, I know, but [John Wick voice] I’m thinking he’s back.