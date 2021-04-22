Kevin Felder Needs to Spend Campaign Funds on an Apostrophe

An alert FrontBurnervian out for a walk this morning sent along the picture you see here of a campaign sign for Kevin Felder, who is running against seven other candidates for the District 7 seat on the Dallas City Council. If Mario Van Peebles had endorsed Felder, he could be “The Peebles Candidate.” But if Felder is trying to say that his opponents are beholden to business interests or extraterrestrials, while he intends to represent actual citizens, then he needs an apostrophe before that “s.” Whatever Kevin Felder is, right now we know he is not the punctuation’s candidate.