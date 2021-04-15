Hockaday Kiboshes Boarding Program

Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Miss Ela Hockaday, founder and first headmistress. A native Texas, educated – except for a brief stint at Columbia – in Texas teachers' colleges, she possessed an innate taste and sense of decorum. Stanley Marcus recalls her as "perfect casting for the Virgin Queen."

The Hockaday School has announced that it will discontinue its boarding program after the class of 2025 graduates. You can read about their decision here. Our sister publication People Newspapers reported it first last night. Here is Bethany Erickson’s report. Wow, this surprises me. Far as I know, Hockaday is the only school in Dallas that has (had) boarders. In the late ’80s, when I was a lad at Cistercian, the Hockaday boarders I knew were a wonderful, wild bunch. They had money. They were on their own and maybe a little mad at their parents. They were a riot. I shouldn’t say too much more. For now, maybe I’ll just revisit Prudence Mackintosh’s classic 1978 story for D Magazine titled “Why Hockaday Girls Are Different.”

