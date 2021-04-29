Help Us Pick This Year’s Best of Big D: Local Edition

This year’s Best of Big D is all about lifting up our local businesses, entrepreneurs, and creators as we’re rounding the bend toward the pandemic finish line. Last year, for the first time in the annual feature’s now 20-year history, we switched gears entirely, telling the stories of the people—the hospital workers but also the restaurant that turned itself into a farmers market, the volunteers who brought meals to shut-in elderly residents, and many more—who were helping the community make it through the pandemic.

With vaccines now available to all, it’s time to support the businesses and the people that make Dallas-Fort Worth such a great place to live. They’ve been hit hard throughout this past year-plus, a grueling time where many switched business models, navigated government grant programs, and made difficult decisions to keep the lights on.

We want to hear from you. Where was the restaurant that you ordered takeout from every week? Which business did you admire for figuring out a way to stay in operation while keeping customers and employees safe? The DJ who set up a weekly stream, the theater that put up an outdoor screen and held drive-in screenings, the butcher shop that went curbside?

Whatever it is, we want to hear about it. From April 28 through May 18, head to this link to fill out a form and let us know. We don’t know if we’ll have our annual party; we’ll just have to see how things shake out.

But we do know that we want to promote the people and places that make this city what it is. And we need your help to do it.