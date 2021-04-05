Coordinators ‘Begging’ for Volunteers at Fair Park COVID-19 Vaccine Site

Coordinators at Dallas County’s COVID-19 vaccination site at Fair Park are “begging” for volunteers this week. It’s a big operation over there. Thousands of people come through to be vaccinated every day, and hundreds of volunteers are needed to help direct traffic and handle paperwork, among other tasks related to seeing us through the end of the pandemic.

In a mass email, the site’s volunteer coordination team said the county is now hiring paid temps to keep the vaccination center staffed. About 175 people are needed to keep the center running every hour, and on Saturday the team was about 100 volunteers short for the morning shift. So now it’s “all hands on deck.”

You can sign up to volunteer here, but if you’re free, 18 years of age or older, and can get to Fair Park this week, you don’t need to bother. Just get there. Per the volunteer coordinators:

When you do arrive, Gate 15A is closed due to potholes in the drive (big ones). Come in via Gate 16 which is 100 feet east of gate 15A. Check in at the building by the RR tracks crossover, white tent is in front (facing south) when you get to the Check in area, use your phone to scan a QR code, fill in requested info, get a vest and then head over the parking lot to the Volunteer building opposite of parking. You will be assigned a location to work there.

Volunteers at the site have been getting shots of their own for their troubles. If you’ve already gotten your vaccine, this is still a good thing to do — for your neighbors, for your family, and for yourself. The more people who are vaccinated, the closer we are to ending the pandemic that’s killed nearly 50,000 Texans.

Here’s the rest of email from the volunteer coordination team: