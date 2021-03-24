Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Mayor Eric Johnson wasn't part of the study, but he did get stuck at UTSW.

Health & Medicine

UT Southwestern Study Shows Vaccines, in Scientific Terms, Are Effective AF

Get out there and get stuck!

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner March 24, 2021 12:40 pm

You aren’t hesitant about taking one of the vaccines. How do I know that? Because you are reading this. A syllogism: all FrontBurnervians trust science and are not afraid of Bigfoot; you are a FrontBurnervian; therefore, you trust science.

But you might have a friend or relative who is not a FrontBurnervian. That person might be reluctant to get vaccinated. That person might also believe that if you put a bunch of old rags in a shoebox, the rags will turn into a mouse. It’s OK. You can help these people. First, find their shoebox filled with old rags, and secretly replace the rags with alpaca dung. Problem solved!

As for the vaccine thing, tell them about these UT Southwestern data published yesterday in the New England Journal of Medicine. They’ve got 23,234 employees in Dallas who were eligible to get stuck. They started vaccinating them in December with the Pfizer and Moderna juices. Between December 15 and January 28, 234 of 8,969 nonvaccinated folks (2.61 percent) got infected, while only four — four — of 8,121 fully vaccinated folks got infected (.o5 percent).

That right there is what we scienticians call efficacious.

Tags:

Related Content

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Comments