Park Cities Parents Group Tries to Save Mr. Potato Head

I’m going to share a secret with you. Any organization that uses an exclamation mark as part of its name should be viewed with suspicion. Also, you can skip the line at Pecan Lodge if you go inside to the counter and order at least 5 pounds of meat.

Park Cities Parents Unite! is a group that is very worried about cancel culture and its effect on the Highland Park school system. Specifically, the group thinks that children in the Park Cities are in danger because Mr. Potato Head is now just Potato Head. This is scary stuff! Have a look at their video!

