Leading Off (3/9/21)

COVID Update. Dallas County reported 500 new cases and 27 deaths, one of which was a woman in her 20s who did not have underlying health conditions. Ten percent of the county’s population older than 16 has been fully vaccinated. Collin County added 161 new cases and no deaths. We’re making progress, people, but please don’t get lackadaisical.

Dak Does Deal. Tim Cowlishaw’s tortured lede in the DMN: “On the 50th anniversary of the Joe Frazier-Muhammad Ali Fight of the Century, the Cowboys and Dak Prescott got around to completing the Deal of the Century. Now we’ll see if the franchise can scrape itself up off the canvas after Prescott landed a massive left hand to the jaw in the (figurative) 15th round.” Ugh. Anyway, Dak signed a four-year, $160 million deal with $126 million in guarantees and a no-trade clause.

More Details on Cop Charged With Murder. Former DPD chief U. Reneé Hall has said that Officer Bryan Riser was merely a person of interest in 2019, but the DMN has learned that Riser was actually identified as a murder suspect two years earlier and was allowed to patrol the streets. At this point, one wonders whether Hall’s retirement from the force might have been spurred by her knowledge that this thing was about to blow up.

SMU Women’s Basketball Coach Splits. At a team meeting in the 2017-2018 season, Travis Mays told his players that if they didn’t want to compete, they should kill themselves. His team was 0-6 this season, and two star players have left the team. So Mays is moving on.