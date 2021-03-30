Leading Off (3/30/21)

COVID Update. Dallas County yesterday reported 509 new cases and 12 deaths, but remember that on Mondays it reports data for two days, because it no longer reports on Sunday. So that’s pretty dang good. For the past two weeks, the average number of new daily cases is 264; the average for the previous two-week period was 412. Mask up, back up, wash up, and get stuck. The state just launched a centralized vaccine wait list. Check it out.

Justin Frazell Arrested on Sexual Assault Charge. The longtime Ranch (95.9) morning-show host is accused of assaulting a teen at his Mansfield house at a New Year’s party. On its website, the station says it has “terminated its relationship” with Frazell, which sure sounds like he was fired.

Pryme Bar Shooting Suspect Arrested. Dallas cops heard that 21-year-old Jonathan La’Cory Terrell Rogers was on his way from Shreveport to Dallas, and they nabbed him in a Terrell gas station. Rogers is the suspect in a shooting in a northwest Dallas bar that left Plano’s Daisy Navarrete, 21, dead.

Coppell ISD Aide Arrested for Sexual Assault of a Child. Mercedes Genevieve Coloso, 32, was arrested on charges of sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child, and improper relationship between an educator and student. She worked at Coppell Middle School North, which fired her.

Sen. Ted Cruz Toured Convention Center. He was in town to have a look at the more than 2,000 unaccompanied immigrant children who are being temporarily sheltered at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. Cruz posed for a photo with Dallas Police Chief Eddie García and Mayor Eric Johnson, who at least once has mocked Cruz on Twitter while supporting Beto O’Rourke.

Real Estate Investors Love North Texas. CBRE conducts a survey every year to learn where commercial real estate investors are looking to buy. This year, Austin bounced L.A. from the top of the list, and North Texas got the second spot for the third consecutive year of the survey. High-five! Sorry, I mean elbow bump!