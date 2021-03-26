Leading Off (3/26/2021)

Official Winter Storm Death Toll Surpasses Hurricane Harvey. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported yesterday that it has now attributed 111 deaths to the crippling February ice storm that led to extended power outages, up from a previous tally of 57. All of the deaths occurred between February 11 and March 5, with most being the result of hypothermia (other causes included falls, fire, medical equipment failure, traffic accidents, and carbon-monoxide poisoning from a generator). Ten percent of the deaths occurred in North Texas, with three in Dallas County. Harvey’s death toll in 2017 was 103; Texas officials expect the winter storm tally to continue to rise.

Yesterday’s Coronavirus Count Included 20 Deaths and 296 New Cases. County Judge Clay Jenkins is feeling hopeful.

Three More DISD Schools Get New Names. In a unanimous vote at a controversy-free meeting, trustees approved new titles for three schools named for men with Confederate ties. John Ireland Elementary will now be named after civil rights activist Sylvia Mendez; Sidney Lanier Expressive Arts Vanguard will now be named the Jesús Moroles Expressive Arts Vanguard after the National Medal Award-winning sculptor and former DISD student; and John H. Reagan Elementary is now the Bishop Arts STEAM Academy.

Southwest Pilot Goes on Hyundai Rant on Hot Mic. The expletive-filled complaint about California liberals and Hyundai drivers was picked up on an air traffic control frequency over San Jose on March 13 and posted to a website for aviation radio enthusiasts. Yesterday, Southwest confirmed the pilot was one of its own.