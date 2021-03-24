Leading Off (3/24/21)

Dallas County Lowers COVID Risk Level. Dallas County lowered its coronavirus risk level from red to orange for the first time since last October. Parkland closed its COVID-19 intensive care units, which have been a frontline in the fight against the disease, as hospitalizations hit their lowest levels since last spring. Texas is allowing greater contact between nursing home patients and visitors, and beginning March 29, all Texas adults will be eligible to receive the vaccine. The county reported 19 COVID-19 deaths and 228 new cases yesterday.

Migrant Population at Convention Center Growing. There are now about 1,750 boys, mostly from Central America, who have been transferred to the Dallas Convention Center as migrants swamp federal facilities at the border. A number of area non-profits have stepped in to hastily transform the center into what is being called a “decompression center”. The center is expected to house as many as 2,300 migrants at a time over the coming weeks and months.

Non-Profit Promises Fair Park Greenspace by 2024. Fair Park First kicked off their fundraising effort and promises to raise the $85 million needed to transform some of the parking lots surrounding the campus into an 11-acre community park by 2024.

Police Still Searching for Nightclub Shooter. Jonathan La’Cory Terrell Rogers, 21, is wanted for killing a woman and shooting seven other people at the Pryme Bar in Northwest Dallas early Saturday morning. Rogers has been previously arrested for two shootings in Louisiana. Police raided a home in Bossier City, LA Monday, but Rogers wasn’t there. Crime stoppers is offering a $5,000 award for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.