Leading Off (3/2/21)

COVID Update. Dallas County reported 751 new cases yesterday and 42 deaths. Those numbers include data from Sunday. Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Dallas will be one of 26 Texas counties to participate in a new effort called Save Our Seniors, which aims to vaccinate homebound folks over the age of 75. Right now, according to state data, 290,451 people in Dallas County have gotten one dose of a vaccine, and 157,611 people are fully immunized.

Celebration Celebrates 50 Years. The family-style restaurant on Lovers today marks five decades in business. What a great run.

Magnolia Building Sold. Grapevine-based NewcrestImage bought the iconic building topped by the red Pegasus. The company plans to upgrade the 325-room Magnolia Hotel.

Record Number of Flights Were On Time. With the pandemic driving down the overall number of flights last year, carriers were more on time than ever. Overall, 84.5 percent of flights were on time. Southwest hit 86 percent, putting it fifth of the 10 major carriers, and American hit 82.3 percent, putting it eighth.

Mavs Beat Magic 130-124. Luka finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, and two possessions played without a left shoe.