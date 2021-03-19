Leading Off (3/19/21)

COVID Update. Yesterday Dallas County reported 190 new cases and 20 deaths. When 20 people have lost their lives, you can’t call those numbers good. But they’re headed in the right direction. Of concern: three of those new cases were the more contagious U.K. variant of the virus. The state says that 12.3 percent of the county’s population that is 16 and older has been fully vaccinated. Get your shot(s) ASAP, and mask up.

Forest Park Surgeons Get Prison Time. Spine surgeons Michael Rimlawi and Douglas Won took millions in bribes and kickbacks from the (now-defunct) Forest Park Medical Center. Now they’re headed to federal prison. Rimlawi got seven and a half years, and Won got five years. Others involved in the scheme will be sentenced today.

Former AT&T Lawyer Says Company Overcharged Needy Schools. Yesterday morning, the Washington Post broke a lengthy story that the DMN picked up later in the day. A guy named Theodore Marcus, who used to be an in-house lawyer for AT&T, says the telecom giant has for years overcharged schools and libraries for internet and telephone service. AT&T has accused Marcus of “shocking” legal misconduct and is asking a federal judge to dismiss a big lawsuit. It’s a complicated story about a government program with lax oversight and huge company that appears to have benefitted from it. Take the time to read it.

Thanks-Giving Square Redo. Don’t miss this piece by Mark Lamster about the renovation of the beleaguered downtown spot.