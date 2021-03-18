Leading Off (3/18/2021)

Luka Was “Spectacular.” Doncic’s 42-point contribution in the Mavs 105-89 victory against the Clippers last night was the 11th 40-plus point performance of his career. In less happy news, former Mav Shawn Bradley revealed that he was paralyzed two months ago after he was hit by a car while riding a bike near his Utah home.

Southlake Is the Richest City of Its Size in America. A new report from AdvisorSmith, a business insurance research firm, found that for cities with a population of 30,000 to 50,000, Southlake had the highest median income at $240,248. With a median income of $224,485, University Park came in 12th place for cities with a population of 10,000 to 30,000 residents.

Vaccinations Continue to Slow COVID-19 Rates. Dallas County reported 10 deaths and 215 new coronavirus cases yesterday. “This number ties for the steepest drop we’ve seen since the beginning of COVID,” County Judge Clay Jenkins said. The vaccination rate stands at just over 12 percent for Dallas County residents 16 or older.

Texas-Based Robocallers Fined $225 Million. It’s the largest fine in the FCC’s history. It’s a start.