Leading Off (3/16/21)

At Least 57 Texans Died During the Freeze. Between February 11 and March 5, 57 people died as a direct result of the temperatures from the winter storm. The Texas Department of State Health Services released the data last night. The vast majority of those deaths were from hypothermia, but some died following car crashes, falls, carbon monoxide poisoning, fire, and medical equipment failure. Twenty-five of those deaths happened in Harris County. The data is preliminary and pretty clearly already missing at least one death. Dallas County is missing from the list, despite a palatero who was found dead in his Deep Ellum apartment. The power was out and he was wrapped in a blanket and surrounded by two heaters that were not working. The only other Dallas-Fort Worth county on the list is Collin, which had at least two deaths.

Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Will House Migrants. The U.S. Health and Human Services Department will have the ability to house 3,000 migrant boys at the downtown convention center. The location will be used for as many as 90 days as the federal government works to solve an overflow problem at the border, particularly of children arriving without their parents. The Dallas City Council was told that the teens will be between 15 and 17 years of age and that the site will be used as a “decompression center.” Federal authorities encountered 9,457 teenagers traveling without adults last month, a peak from the more than 12,000 seen during the Trump administration in May of 2019. Finger pointing continues along party lines.

Mavs Can’t Finish Against the Clippers. The Mavericks, who beat the Los Angeles Clippers by 51 earlier in the season, came close to sneaking a win but just couldn’t get it done in the fourth. The Clips were on a tough back to back after a bad loss in New Orleans that has become very on brand for the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George-led team. George hit two big threes in the fourth that basically put the game out of reach; the Mavs defense mostly controlled him during the game, holding him to just 15 points. The two run it back on Wednesday at the American Airlines Center. Hopefully the Mavs will get to the line more than five times in the entire game, which really happened last night.

Police Ask for Help ID’ing Person of Interest in Sexual Assaults. The first attack occurred in May of 2017 in the 2500 block of Fairmount Street in Uptown. The other happened two years later, in September of 2019, in the 2400 block of Pacific Avenue in Old East Dallas. The brief came with a pretty clear image of the man, who is 6’1”, Black, and was wearing a Nike USA jacket.