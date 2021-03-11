Leading Off (3/11/2021)

Quinquagenarians Are Now Eligible for the Vaccine. The good news is that starting Monday, anyone over the age of 50 will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Texas. The bad news is that healthy younger service workers still can’t get it, despite the revocation of the mask mandate. So, be considerate of others (not like Phil Romano), and stay safe. As of yesterday, Dallas County reported 21 new deaths and 557 new cases.

Homeless Encampment Moves to Pioneer Park Downtown. On Monday, Camp Rhonda, a homeless encampment with about 30 tents that had formerly been situated on private property just south of Deep Ellum, moved next to City Hall. After the vacant lots’ owner, Johnny Aguinaga, was issued a code violation in January that threatened daily fines of up to $2,000 for misusing the property, city staff from the Office of Homeless Solutions attempted to meet with residents to find them a new place stay. Initially, more than a dozen opted to move into the city-owned Hotel Miramor, which has been providing housing for COVID-positive homeless people. But now, almost all of Camp Rhonda’s original members have set up residence in Pioneer Park, with a banner demanding “Housing Now.” It’s unclear why they opted or were forced out of the temporary hotel accommodations.

Families of Billy Chermirmir’s Alleged Victims Seek Better Security Measures for Senior Citizens. The alleged serial killer currently faces capital murder charges for smothering and killing two dozen senior citizens at the Tradition-Prestonwood luxury senior center in Dallas. The victims’ families met yesterday for a press conference to promote three bills filed in the Legislature this week, which contain added security measures such as mandatory background checks and ID badges for visitors in senior-living communities. The legislation also contains provisions for random and regular inspections of cash-for-gold businesses, due to the fact that Chermirmir has also been charged with stealing cash and valuables from his alleged victims. Families believe it was too easy for Chermirmir to dispose of the stolen property, and it took way too long for anyone to realize what was happening.