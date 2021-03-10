Leading Off (3/10/21)

Happy COVID Anniversary. It has been a year since Dallas County confirmed its first COVID-19 case. Since then, more than 8,300 people in DFW have died of the disease, including 31 new deaths announced by Dallas County yesterday. With no state guidelines, some school districts are considering lifting mask mandates.

Police Officer Charged With Murder Fired. New Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia moved relatively quickly after news broke that Bryan Riser had been under investigation since 2017 for two murders. Garcia’s predecessor, Chief U. Renee Hall, allowed Riser to continue to serve on active duty while under investigation. Riser was arrested last week.

Bipartisan Bill Would Legalize Gambling in Texas. A bill proposed in the state legislature would allow four casino resorts to be built in Texas, including one in Dallas. The effort to legalize gambling has popular support. If it passes the Lege, it must be then approved by a public vote.

Bullying of 13-year-old Plano Boy a Possible Hate Crime. Parents say a Plano boy had been harassed, bullied, and targeted with racial slurs at school for years before video surfaced of children forcing the boy to drink urine at a sleepover party. Police are now investigating the incident as a federal hate crime.

Six Flags Sticks With Pepé Le Pew. Warner Bros. Pictures announced it will pull the French skunk from the upcoming Space Jam sequel after a New York Times opinion piece argued that the touchy cartoon character “normalized rape culture.” When asked about the skunk’s future at Six Flags theme parks, a spokesperson said that “no changes are planned.” Warner Bros. characters feature at the park, though no major attractions are themed after Le Pew.

Teens Accused With Double Murder. One teenager has been arrested and another is still at large for the murder of two men at a White Settlement apartment last month. The murders took place during an alleged robbery.