Leading Off (03/29/2021)

Street In Front of Police Headquarters Officially Renamed Botham Jean Boulevard. The family of the late accountant, killed by Amber Guyger, was in attendance at the emotional unveiling ceremony Saturday afternoon. The newly named street will encompass about four miles of Lamar Street.

As H-E-B Plans to Open in Plano and Frisco, Southern Dallas Still Home to Food Desert. The store bought land in Oak Cliff in 2017. James McGee, president of the Southern Dallas Progress Community Development Corporation, says he was told it would be a Central Market. He hoped it might have been an H-E-B. It’s still nothing.

Family of Man Who Died in the February Winter Storm Files Wrongful Death Suit Against ERCOT. Leobardo Torres Sanchez, known in Deep Ellum as the Cotton Candy Man, became hypothermic at his home, which had no heat; he is one of 111 people who died. His family is seeking $1 million.

Starting Today, All Texas Over 16 Eligible For Vaccines. We are getting close, but we aren’t there yet. So continue to mask up, keep your distance, get your shots, and let’s see if we can have a summer.

Ted Cruz Will Be in Town Today. In case you are wondering why all your animals are acting strangely and the smell of sulfur is in the air, the mulleted, paunchy, smarmy senator will be in downtown at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, making a spectacle of himself.