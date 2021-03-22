Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Local News

Leading Off (03/22/21)

Spring has sprung.

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner March 22, 2021 6:13 am

Gunman Sought After Killing 1, Wounding 7 Others at Pryme Bar. Police say an argument broke out between two people early Saturday morning, and after a witness tried to break it up, a Black man in his early 20s with dreads opened fire inside the northwest Dallas nightclub. The shooter is still at large. The woman who was shot and killed was 21-year-old Daisy Navarette from Plano. Navarette had just turned 21 on Monday.

North Texas Scores Big Upset Win on Friday, Gets Kicked in the Jeans on Sunday. The Mean Green got its first NCAA Tournament win ever on Friday night, defeating No. 4 Purdue. They were up 21-13 against Villanova—and then gave up a 34-6 run. Not what you want. But still, they made it further than Texas.

Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Housing 1,500 Migrant Children. Dallas is receiving $8 million for a 75-day lease to provide temporary housing for the children.

Lee Merritt Is Running for Texas Attorney General. The civil rights lawyer who has represented the families of Jordan Edwards, Atatiana Jefferson, and Botham Jean, among others, announced his intentions in a Twitter video over the weekend.

Related Content

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Comments