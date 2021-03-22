Leading Off (03/22/21)

Gunman Sought After Killing 1, Wounding 7 Others at Pryme Bar. Police say an argument broke out between two people early Saturday morning, and after a witness tried to break it up, a Black man in his early 20s with dreads opened fire inside the northwest Dallas nightclub. The shooter is still at large. The woman who was shot and killed was 21-year-old Daisy Navarette from Plano. Navarette had just turned 21 on Monday.

North Texas Scores Big Upset Win on Friday, Gets Kicked in the Jeans on Sunday. The Mean Green got its first NCAA Tournament win ever on Friday night, defeating No. 4 Purdue. They were up 21-13 against Villanova—and then gave up a 34-6 run. Not what you want. But still, they made it further than Texas.

Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Housing 1,500 Migrant Children. Dallas is receiving $8 million for a 75-day lease to provide temporary housing for the children.

Lee Merritt Is Running for Texas Attorney General. The civil rights lawyer who has represented the families of Jordan Edwards, Atatiana Jefferson, and Botham Jean, among others, announced his intentions in a Twitter video over the weekend.