Leading Off (03/15/2021)

North Texas Wins Conference-USA Title. Remarkable turnaround for Grant McCasland’s program.

Edith Baker, RIP. The longtime gallery owner and founder of the Dallas Art Dealers Association was 97.

Two Dallas Police Officers Arrested Over the Weekend. On Friday, Senior Cpl. Thomas Hartmann turned himself in after being charged with assault and tampering with a witness, stemming from an incident in Aubrey on March 6. On Saturday, Senior Cpl. Terry Charles was arrested by Cedar Hill police on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon, after he was found alone and sleeping in a running parked car.

St. Patrick’s Day Gatherings Celebrate (?) the State Opening Back Up. Let’s keep an eye on the COVID numbers in two weeks. I was out of town, in Waco. There, on Saturday evening, I did notice big crowds at the restaurant where we went to pick up food, no one wearing masks, and, in fact, people walking up and removing their masks as they neared. So it’s going great.