Leading Off (03/01/2021)

Russ Martin, RIP. The longtime local radio host, practically synonymous with The Eagle, was found dead in his Frisco home early Saturday morning. He was 60.

Shingle Mountain is Gone. After three years of hemming and hawing by the city, it took 90 days to remove the six-story health hazard. Marsha Jackson deserved better than that.

Dallas County No Longer Reporting COVID Cases On Sundays. Spokeswoman Lauren Trimble said they will only report Monday through Saturday going forward, but didn’t say why.

One-Shot Vaccine Coming. Dallas will have 6,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine next week, and are aiming it at-risk populations that would be less likely to get a second shot. Every bit helps. As of Friday, 272,244 people in Dallas County (13.5 percent of the population 16 and up) had gotten at least one dose, and about 7 percent had received both doses.

Luka Doncic Rookie Card Sells for $4.6 Million. It’s a one of one and autographed by my Slovenian son, who turned 22 years old yesterday. Here is a compilation of his 21 best moments someone put together last year on his 21st birthday, and it is insane that there are probably at least half that many new best moments in the year since.