D Magazine Is Up for 11 City and Regional Magazine Awards

D Magazine is part of a national organization called the City and Regional Magazine Association, which is exactly what it sounds like. And every year we all compete against each other during its annual awards event. D Magazine has won its top award—General Excellence—each of the last two years.

This year, we’re up for it again. And 10 other awards. The CRMAs announced its nominations on Monday, and D was among the top nominee recipients in the nation. In addition to General Excellence, senior editors Peter Simek and Zac Crain received nominations for writer of the year. DMagazine.com is up for Excellence Online, the web version of the top award. Dining critic Eve Hill-Agnus will defend her award for criticism; she earned a nomination for these three stories.

Kathy Wise’s profile of Gas Pipe heiress turned K2 kingpin Amy Herrig is up for Best Profile. My story about Preston Hollow resident Victor Vescovo’s quest to reach the bottom of every ocean is up for Best Feature. D Brief, my weekly newsletter about Dallas (subscribe here), is up for Best E-Newsletter. The magazine’s online and print coverage from the summer of the uprising against police brutality is nominated for Multi-platform Storytelling. (Look out, Skip Hollandsworth and “Tom Brown’s Body.”)

D Weddings and D CEO each nabbed nominations for best ancillary publications.

This has a special significance considering we’ve been producing our work apart. It’s nice to get a nod in These Times. We’ll find out who won in May.

Until then, we're still the undisputed best city magazine (in our circulation category) in America.