‘Brain in a Bucket’ Story Gets Play on Crime Junkie Podcast

Attentive readers might remember D Magazine’s story from 2018 titled “Brain in a Bucket,” by Jessica Pishko. You can go read it for free — for now (hint, hint). The story was about a mother and daughter who were murdered with an axe in New Zealand and the quite possibly innocent husband/father who is serving time for the crime. What’s that have to do with Dallas? Well, a pathologist here, it turns out, played a key role in convicting the alleged murderer, and he (the pathologist) did it, in part, using chicken entrails and a human brain that walked out of UT Southwestern Medical Center. There’s a lot to explain here. Anyway, the very popular podcast Crime Junkie has done two episodes on the New Zealand axe murder, and the second one, which dropped last weekend, brings up our story from 2018. Start with our story. Then listen to the Lundy episodes on your favorite podcatcher, or find them here.