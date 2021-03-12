A Year Into the Pandemic, Students and Recent Grads Try to Stay Positive

It was gloomy and chilly across the unusually quiet SMU campus that Wednesday afternoon. Lockdown had begun and the student body has been advised to quarantine. There were already three SMU students who tested positive for the virus. Later that afternoon, the World Health Organization confirmed the coronavirus as a pandemic.

Two days earlier, on March 9, I grabbed lunch at the Kroger off Mockingbird. The store was flooded with panicked shoppers who filled their carts with packages of toilet paper, cases of water, and stacks of canned foods.

On my last day on campus, I walked to my car and stopped to take a picture to remember the moment. Rain fell on the spring flowers that dotted the trees. I posted the picture on Snapchat and wrote, “Bye-bye campus for the next month or so. Please keep yourselves sanitized and safe.” I never thought we would exceed a month of online Zoom classes. I expected us to return and finish the semester on campus. We wouldn’t be back for six months.

It’s been exactly a year since that day. The loss of lives from this virus is baffling and devastating. On Friday, the CDC reports over 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, just in the United States alone.

Some of us struggled with our mental health. Some of us lost loved ones. Some of us lost jobs and financial security. Some of us lost time, and maybe even lost ourselves in quarantine. Students have struggled with the implementation of “Zoom university,” while families have gone months without seeing each other to keep one another safe.

We’ve lost plenty—as a collective, as a nation. But I propose we look at this past year in a different light, instead.

Instead, let us ask ourselves: what have we gained this year?

As the one year anniversary nears, I recommend a time of reflection. What did we do this year that made a difference? How did we make a change, regardless of the emergent pandemic?

Bret Redman

I contracted COVID in July of last year. At the time, I worked at Target, and the risk of getting the virus was extremely high considering how many people I interacted with each day. When I tested positive for the virus, I was terrified. It was one of the worst experiences of my life and has affected my health and heart, months later. I would be lying if I said I had minor symptoms and an easy recovery.

What I can say positively, is that the experience made me value life. Those several weeks quarantined—sick and miserable—I came to realize how lucky I am to have only been sick temporarily. I was thankful to have survived. Now, I choose to take every day with gratitude and appreciation for the breath I breathe.

I asked others about their experiences. University of Texas at Dallas graduate Liliya Abie managed to stay optimistic in spite of the anxiety and sadness, particularly from losing her dog, contracting COVID-19, then the flu, all within the same month.

“I would say it’s definitely brought a new skill of resilience and a sense of adaptability,” Abie said. “All of that makes you have an extra sense of gratitude. I even started a new relationship during the pandemic and that’s been a beautiful thing.”

After the lockdown and schools shut down, many parents had to adapt to being home with their kids.

“As a single mother, I thought I was the most patient person in the world … but that was far from true,” said Carley Nickerson, a University of North Texas graduate who was working a full-time corporate job before the pandemic moved her to work from home. “When my daughter throws a fit, I know it will come to an end, but the situation we faced this previous year had no definite answer.”

She said she dealt with bouts of high stress during the lockdown; it led her to create a balance in her life.

“It was hard to find the same motivation but when I focused on meditation, being active, and fueling my body with healthy items, I noticed a difference,” she said.

Nickerson began crafting, painting, working with epoxy, creating vinyl pieces, and exercising to find her balance. She says she feels healthier than she ever has before.

Some struggled with personal hardships beyond the virus this year but were able to find the bright side to being quarantined. Monica Figueroa, an SMU journalism student, says she is thankful for the time she spent at home this year.

“I got to spend more time with my mom. It advanced relationships quicker than during a non-pandemic setting,” Figueroa said. She says if the pandemic would not have happened, she would not have had those precious moments with her mom. She views every day as a treasure.

Last year wasn’t just a pandemic. There was a social movement against police brutality. People risked their lives to call for justice and a respect for human rights, filling streets across the country after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Nora Jandres, a SMU student and activist, says she reflected on herself this year more than ever before.

“[The pandemic] made me discontinue relationships with individuals who refuse to follow CDC guidelines or who refuse to advocate for human dignity,” Jandres said. “I have grown to be more conscious of humanity’s needs.”

In addition, the pandemic has brought new healthy habits and lifestyles compared to the fast-paced life we once lived.

“Although there has been a lot of hardship and a lot of lives lost, there’s still a silver lining and opportunity that we must slow down and self-reflect,” said Christina Akhavan. “My husband and I now go on daily, uninterrupted walks without technology.”

Akhavan says the “new normal” has become a lifestyle and she cherishes it more than what was “normal” before COVID.

“It makes us love who we are, the lives we live, and the value of life itself since the pandemic began,” she said.